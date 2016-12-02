 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Lloyds opens International Trade Portal for UK businesses

02 December 2016  |  15142 views  |  0 lloyds logo

Lloyds Bank has launched an online portal to help British companies expand their business to overseas markets.

The International Trade Portal provides firms with a host of information on overseas markets, including listings of suppliers and buyers, rules and regulations, public or private tender opportunities, market reports and relevant trade shows, sanctions screening, shipping costs and live foreign exchange feeds.

The Portal will also be linked to the Department of International Trade’s new GREAT.gov.uk digital platform which helps UK businesses break onto overseas markets.

Andrew Bester, group director and CEO of commercial banking, says the initiative will help deliver the bank’s commitment to support 5,000 businesses to export for the first time in 2016.

“More of our businesses are trading internationally than ever before, or looking to do so for the first time, and they are telling us they want practical support and guidance from their bank to help them explore new markets and opportunities overseas," he says. "Our teams of locally-based relationship managers combined with our new International Trade Portal can provide the kind of insight, support and introductions that can be invaluable to firms setting out on their export journey."
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINETRANSACTION BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Lloyds to cut further 3000 jobs and close 200 branches in wake of Brexit vote

Lloyds to cut further 3000 jobs and close 200 branches in wake of Brexit vote

28 July 2016  |  9679 views  |  10 comments | 9 tweets | 5 linkedin
Lloyds to pilot mobile cheque deposits with business customers

Lloyds to pilot mobile cheque deposits with business customers

12 December 2014  |  15806 views  |  2 comments | 15 tweets | 14 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Lloyds Banking Group - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8740 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8309 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6602 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter