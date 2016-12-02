 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Visa to acquire Cardinal Commerce

02 December 2016  |  6580 views  |  0 buy and sell button

Visa has agreed to buy e-commerce authentication firm Cardinal Commerce to beef up security in card-not-present channels whether through a browser, mobile app, or connected device.

As Visa moves to integrate tokenisation into Visa Checkout over the next 18 months, the card scheme says the addition of Cardinal will allow more seamless integration of 3-D Secure and delivery of new fraud mitigation capabilities to merchants.

Mark Nelsen, senior vice president of risk and authentication products at Visa, says: “This strategic acquisition combines Visa’s industry expertise and Cardinal’s critical role in payment authentication to bring added security to online transactions, reduce fraud, and support digital commerce which is the fastest growing commerce segment today.”

Visa already provides Cardinal’s services to merchants and acquirers through its CyberSource platform.

Under the agreement, Cardinal will continue to operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Visa. Co-founders Tim Sherwin and Chandra Balasubramanian will remain as leaders of the Cardinal team, based in Mentor, Ohio.

Financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in Q2 2017, are not disclosed.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTSCARDSSECURITYRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsAUTHENTICATIONE-COMMERCEMERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Visa looks to kill passwords with multiple biometric authentication options

Visa looks to kill passwords with multiple biometric authentication options

14 November 2016  |  9072 views  |  2 comments | 14 tweets | 14 linkedin
Visa tells Europe to be ready for 3-D Secure 2.0 by April 2018

Visa tells Europe to be ready for 3-D Secure 2.0 by April 2018

21 October 2016  |  12233 views  |  3 comments | 12 tweets | 29 linkedin
US Bank uses Visa geolocation tech to reduce card declines

US Bank uses Visa geolocation tech to reduce card declines

05 October 2016  |  9727 views  |  15 comments | 17 tweets | 11 linkedin
On first anniversary, US becomes Visa's largest chip card market

On first anniversary, US becomes Visa's largest chip card market

30 September 2016  |  9163 views  |  1 comments | 7 tweets | 6 linkedin
Rivals Visa and PayPal set out on 'new path'

Rivals Visa and PayPal set out on 'new path'

21 July 2016  |  6893 views  |  2 comments | 8 tweets | 18 linkedin
Visa Inc seals buy out of European business

Visa Inc seals buy out of European business

21 June 2016  |  11342 views  |  2 comments | 14 tweets | 32 linkedin
Visa launches issuer-branded digital commerce app

Visa launches issuer-branded digital commerce app

07 June 2016  |  7714 views  |  1 comments | 18 tweets | 14 linkedin
Visa streamlines Checkout for faster mobile commerce

Visa streamlines Checkout for faster mobile commerce

11 March 2016  |  8856 views  |  3 comments | 23 tweets | 18 linkedin
Visa Europe expands tokenisation service

Visa Europe expands tokenisation service

16 February 2016  |  14446 views  |  1 comments | 33 tweets | 39 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Visa - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8744 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8312 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6604 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter