 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Developing world fintech incubator showers cash on top performers

01 December 2016  |  5421 views  |  0 African lady on laptop

Digital Financial Services (DFS) Lab, a developing world-focused fintech incubator backed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has handed over more than $400,000 to four startups that impressed during an intensive bootcamp.

Funded by a $4.8 million three year grant from the Gates Foundation, DFS Lab invited 20 entrepreneurs from 10 countries to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania for a seven-day bootcamp where they got hands-on advice from industry stalwarts before presenting their ideas to a board of experts.

The board picked four stand-out ventures: Indian remittances firm Yooz, Pakistani credit score specialist Credit Fix, Ugandan credit outfit Malako, and an Indian firm, Serv'd, which aims to help informal household workers such as maids and drivers build up the official history that lets them get access to financial products.

These four get a share of over $400,000 investment and a further six months of intensive mentorship.

Jake Kendall, director, DFS Labs, says: "We are searching for breakthrough ideas with the potential to bring low income households from the cash economy into the digital financial realm and give them tools to improve their lives.

"The entrepreneurs were a very diverse and talented group from all over the world. Their different skills, perspectives and levels of experience produced valuable insights and led to dynamic, highly productive collaborations."
ChannelsPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKINGFINANCIAL INCLUSIONSTART UPS
KeywordsCREDIT REFERENCING AND SUPPORT

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Octopus Investments launches fintech accelerator and inhouse incubator

Octopus Investments launches fintech accelerator and inhouse incubator

22 August 2016  |  6069 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 2 linkedin
Financial accelerators to wind down as digital ecosystem evolves - Forrester

Financial accelerators to wind down as digital ecosystem evolves - Forrester

14 January 2016  |  11302 views  |  4 comments | 41 tweets | 26 linkedin
Gates Foundation issues mobile money data challenge

Gates Foundation issues mobile money data challenge

11 March 2015  |  6757 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 9 linkedin
Visa and Bharti Airtel push mobile money as telcos lead the way in developing markets

Visa and Bharti Airtel push mobile money as telcos lead the way in developing markets

02 March 2015  |  5428 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 3 linkedin
Gates Foundation launches challenge to boost mobile money acceptance

Gates Foundation launches challenge to boost mobile money acceptance

18 September 2014  |  7886 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 16 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8741 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8309 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6602 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter