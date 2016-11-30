 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Amex brings NFC mobile payments to Canada

30 November 2016  |  5647 views  |  0 NFC 4

American Express is bringing contactless mobile payments to Canadian cardholders with Android devices.

Available through the Amex app for eligible consumer, small business and corporate cards issued by Amex Bank of Canada, the service will work with eligible Android handsets at merchants that accept American Express contactless payments.

Suat Alaybeyoglu, VP, consumer acquisition and management, American Express Canada, says: "Cardmembers can shop with ease using their mobile devices, while continuing to experience the service they've come to expect from American Express."

Amex already has a deal in place with Apple to let Canadian cardholders make contactless payments with their iPhones but Android Pay has yet to launch in the country.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKINGCARDSPAYMENTS
KeywordsEFTPOS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

AmEx pulls plug on Curve support

AmEx pulls plug on Curve support

26 May 2016  |  8671 views  |  2 comments | 6 tweets | 4 linkedin
Apple Pay coming to Australia and Canada

Apple Pay coming to Australia and Canada

27 October 2015  |  8038 views  |  1 comments | 22 tweets | 11 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

American Express - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8743 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8311 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6602 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter