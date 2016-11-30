Amex brings NFC mobile payments to Canada

American Express is bringing contactless mobile payments to Canadian cardholders with Android devices.

Available through the Amex app for eligible consumer, small business and corporate cards issued by Amex Bank of Canada, the service will work with eligible Android handsets at merchants that accept American Express contactless payments.



Suat Alaybeyoglu, VP, consumer acquisition and management, American Express Canada, says: "Cardmembers can shop with ease using their mobile devices, while continuing to experience the service they've come to expect from American Express."



Amex already has a deal in place with Apple to let Canadian cardholders make contactless payments with their iPhones but Android Pay has yet to launch in the country.