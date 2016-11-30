 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

JPX to form Japanese blockchain consortium

30 November 2016  |  7555 views  |  0 Japan Flag

Japan Exchange Group is to form a consortium of financial institutions to run trials of the use of blockchain technology in capital markets infrastructures.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange together with the Osaka Exchange and Japan Securities Clearing Corporation (JSCC) will lead the coalition which intends to create a test environment for PoC using Hyperledger fabric, the open source DLT platform, in cooperation with IBM.

An internal research effort by JPX last year concluded that while DLT has the potential to transform capital market infrastructures, further research and development is still needed before going into a live production environment..

The exchange says that it will seek participation from a wide range of Japanese financial institutions in order to gather broad industrial expertise ahead of testing in spring 2017.



"We will consider a structure for efficient information sharing between the DLT engineer community and financial institutions through efforts such as training on DLT technology by DLT engineers and training on operational workflows by financial institutions," states JPX.

ChannelsBLOCKCHAINWHOLESALE BANKINGRISK & REGULATIONPOST-TRADE & OPSTRADE EXECUTION

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related company news

Tokyo Stock Exchange - all news
Japan Securities Clearing Corporation - all news
Japan Exchange Group - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8737 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8308 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter