11 April 2017
Veggies beef with BofE over animal fat in new plastic fiver

29 November 2016  |  3604 views  |  1 newfiver

Vegetarians and vegans are up in arms after the Bank of England confirmed that its new plastic £5 note contains traces of animal fat.

Replying to a question on Twitter, the Bank confirmed that the new note, which went into circulation in September, contains tallow, a rendered form of beef or mutton fat.

In response to the revelation, a petition has been launched demanding the removal of tallow, claiming its use is "unacceptable to millions of vegans, vegetarians, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and others in the UK". By Monday afternoon, around 15,000 people had backed the call.

Despite the petition and uproar on Twitter, the Bank has not provided any indication that it plans to remove the fat-tinged notes from its menu.

Paul Vieros
Paul Vieros - Placard Pty Ltd - Melbourne | 30 November, 2016, 04:40

While at it, why use the following after all they often have animal by-products in them...Plywood, Nail Polish, Candles, Paint, Cologne and Perfume, Crayons, Wood Glue, Shampoo and Conditioner, paint brushes, fabric softener, Tires, Deodorant, Soap and Film....oh I forgot we've all gone digital!

