Blackmailers demand bitcoin ransom from customers for stolen bank account details - Bild

Blackmailers are threatening to release the account details of a Liechtenstein-based bank's customers unless the victims pay a ransom of a percentage of their savings in Bitcoin, according to media reports.

Customers of Valartis Bank Liechtenstein, which was recently acquired by a Hong Kong-based holding company, are being told to pay 10% of their account balances in cryptocurrency, according to German tabloid Bild.



If they do not pay up, the blackmailers - who obtained the data by hacking into the bank's systems - are threatening to send account details to finance authorities and the media.



Among Valartis Bank Liechtenstein's customers are several high-profile names, including politicians, actors and high-net worth people, says Bild.