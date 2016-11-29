 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Blackmailers demand bitcoin ransom from customers for stolen bank account details - Bild

29 November 2016  |  4179 views  |  0 Bitcoin

Blackmailers are threatening to release the account details of a Liechtenstein-based bank's customers unless the victims pay a ransom of a percentage of their savings in Bitcoin, according to media reports.

Customers of Valartis Bank Liechtenstein, which was recently acquired by a Hong Kong-based holding company, are being told to pay 10% of their account balances in cryptocurrency, according to German tabloid Bild.

If they do not pay up, the blackmailers - who obtained the data by hacking into the bank's systems - are threatening to send account details to finance authorities and the media.

Among Valartis Bank Liechtenstein's customers are several high-profile names, including politicians, actors and high-net worth people, says Bild.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGSECURITY
KeywordsVIRTUAL CURRENCY

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Hackers tell investment bank to pay up or stolen documents will be released

Hackers tell investment bank to pay up or stolen documents will be released

29 September 2016  |  6374 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 5 linkedin
Bitcoin tumbles as hackers steal $65 million from Hong Kong exchange

Bitcoin tumbles as hackers steal $65 million from Hong Kong exchange

03 August 2016  |  9387 views  |  3 comments | 34 tweets | 30 linkedin
Bitcoin blackmailer pleads guilty

Bitcoin blackmailer pleads guilty

04 September 2014  |  3947 views  |  0 comments | 1 tweets
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8738 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8309 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter