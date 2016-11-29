 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

UK Payments Strategy Forum sets out roadmap

29 November 2016  |  7125 views  |  0 Go!

Giving Brits greater control over how they manage their day-to-day finances and taking on fraud are at the centre of a new regulator-backed strategy that promises to make payments fit for the 21st century.

While insisting that the UK payment systems are among the most advanced in the world, processing 700 transactions a second, last year the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) set up a forum to sketch out a strategy to fit for the digital age.

Reporting back, the Payments Strategy Forum is promising more control and assurance for people over how they manage their finances, safer and more secure banking, and opportunities for new banks and fintechs to compete.

The strategy recommends the consolidation of the governance of three payment system operators - Bacs, Cheque and Credit Clearing Company and the Faster Payments Service - into a single entity to begin the process of simplification. This new entity will be responsible for implementing the centrepiece of the Forum’s strategy - a new payments architecture that is simpler, more accessible and more responsive to innovation.

More specifically, to tackle fraud the strategy proposes a new 'Confirmation of Payee' safeguard, helping people to avoid sending payments to the wrong account, either by accident, or being tricked into doing so, by ensuring a confirmation of the recipient is sent to the payer before any funds leave their account.

Another key proposal is the introduction of ‘Request to Pay’, allowing customers to authorise a regular payment, such as a utility bill or gym membership, before the company withdraws the money from their account. This, says the forum, will be a huge boost to people on variable incomes who may struggle to settle their accounts at the same time each month.

Ruth Evans, chair of the forum, which is made up of members from consumer groups, businesses, fintechs and banks, says: "It’s important that we give people more control over how they manage their money. This is especially true in the ‘gig economy’ as people move away from traditional nine to five jobs, and adopt more flexible working patterns."

The forum says it has set out a roadmap for work to start immediately that establishes the building blocks to meet the ambitions of the strategy by 2020.

Hannah Nixon, MD, PSR, says: "We don’t want the Forum to work in isolation. The Strategy is just one part of a wider shake-up of the payments industry, from supporting collaborative innovation to protecting people from fraud. The work of the Forum sits alongside work we are also doing to increase access to payments systems and restructuring the payments infrastructure.

"When you put it all together the bigger picture is a UK payments industry that is vastly different to the one we saw when the PSR went live in April 2015. The work we are undertaking today will better serve consumers, businesses and the wider UK economy to ensure that the UK payments industry continues to be recognised as one of the most advanced and resilient in the world."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGSECURITYMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Banking watchdogs to investigate industry response to money transfer scams

Banking watchdogs to investigate industry response to money transfer scams

23 September 2016  |  4779 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 4 linkedin
UK payments regulator calls for structural reform

UK payments regulator calls for structural reform

28 July 2016  |  8086 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 37 linkedin
PSF calls for consolidation of UK payment schemes

PSF calls for consolidation of UK payment schemes

13 July 2016  |  5489 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 9 linkedin
PSR appoints Ruth Evans to helm Payments Strategy Forum

PSR appoints Ruth Evans to helm Payments Strategy Forum

15 July 2015  |  4669 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 1 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8737 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8308 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter