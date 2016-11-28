 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

UK challenger bank Masthaven opens for business

28 November 2016  |  7008 views  |  0 Savings house in hands

Online-only Masthaven bank is promising an alternative to the one-size fits all approach of conventional banks as it opens its doors to customers in the UK.

The startup has joined the ranks of new financial institutions stepping up to take on the UK's biggest banks after receiving a retail banking licence from the Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority in April.

The company says it has spent the past seven months forming a customer services team approaching 100 people, building its technology platform and road-testing its products with customers.

A spin-off from bridging loan specialist Masthaven Finance, the new bank opens with a range of online fixed-interest savings products, enabling customers to tailor maturity dates and interest rates according to their needs.

Bridging loans for homebuyers and development finance for SME house builders are also offered from the outset.

A mortgage product for UK borrowers who might struggle to get loans from the big, established lenders, will be introduced next year.

The new bank is majority-owned by founder Andrew Bloom, with the remaining ownership in the hands of the billionaire Pears family and Masthaven’s employees. It is led by managing director Jon Hall, a former CEO of Saffron Building Society, who joined the business in December 2014.
ChannelsSTART UPSRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Tandem Bank welcomes its first customers; Loot steps into the fray

Tandem Bank welcomes its first customers; Loot steps into the fray

04 November 2016  |  8761 views  |  1 comments | 9 tweets | 15 linkedin
Monzo raises &#163;4.8m

Monzo raises £4.8m

21 October 2016  |  11311 views  |  0 comments
Online lender Amicus Financial applies for banking licence

Online lender Amicus Financial applies for banking licence

18 October 2016  |  5331 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 3 linkedin
Starling makes first debit card payment

Starling makes first debit card payment

10 October 2016  |  7742 views  |  2 comments | 27 tweets | 27 linkedin
Online challenger Masthaven Bank secures banking license

Online challenger Masthaven Bank secures banking license

22 April 2016  |  7470 views  |  1 comments | 12 tweets | 8 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8740 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8309 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6602 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter