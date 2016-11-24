 
11 April 2017
Madison Square Garden hit by hackers

24 November 2016

People who have visited famous US venues such as Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall over the last year may have had their payment card data stolen.

The Madison Square Garden Company says people who bought merchandise and food and beverages at five of its locations between November 2015 and last month may have had their credit card numbers, cardholder names, expiration dates and internal verification codes swiped.

After being told about suspect transaction patterns picked up at issuing banks, the firm launched an investigation which found unauthorised access to its payment processing system, during which a program was installed to collect data from magstripe cards.

MSG has not revealed how many cards are affected but says that not all people who made purchases are involved and that cards used on MSG websites, at the venues’ box offices and on Ticketmaster are also safe.
