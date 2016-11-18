 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

ABN Amro applies blockchain tech to the logistics sector

18 November 2016  |  12628 views  |  0 ABN Amro

ABN Amro is working with Dutch university TU Delft and a host of other partners to test the use of blockchain technology in the logistics sector.

Working with 14 other players from different industries - including Port of Rotterdam, Royal FloraHolland and Innopay - the bank and university are focussing on three user cases: supply chain finance, inventory finance and circular economy.

The TKI Dinalog project will see the partners spend two years designing, developing, and implementing what they call a new information infrastructure that is rooted in blockchain technology that connects operational information, financial flows and contracts.

Programme manager, supply chain finance, Martijn Siebrand, say: "We are applying blockchain technology to the financial routes in logistics. But that's just the start. I can see this development culminate in the logistics sector of the future, more coherent and smooth all across the chain."
ChannelsTRANSACTION BANKINGBLOCKCHAINWHOLESALE BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

ABN Amro explores blockchain with Dutch university

ABN Amro explores blockchain with Dutch university

27 October 2016  |  8743 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 14 linkedin
ABN Amro joins hyperledger hackathon

ABN Amro joins hyperledger hackathon

12 September 2016  |  5768 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 21 linkedin
ABN Amro's blockchain journey

ABN Amro's blockchain journey

29 April 2016  |  10256 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 31 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

ABN Amro - all news
 

Related company information

ABN Amro

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10146 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8735 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8308 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter