11 April 2017
Sterling Bank goes big bang for core transformation

17 November 2016  |  3857 views  |  0 power leads

Nigeria's Sterling Bank has taken a big bang approach to its core banking transformation project, simultaneously rolling out the Temenos UniversalSuite platform to all 185 branches across the country.

The Nigerian bank offers both retail and corporate banking services to more than 1.4 million customers and holds N890 billion in assets.

The bank’s move to replace its existing legacy systems with Temenos' omni-channel delivery platform will support ambitious growth plans, including reaching customers in new geographical locations and improve its ability to bring new products to market.

Yemi Adeola, CEO at Sterling Bank, comments: “Technology has become the backbone of the global banking system today and as an institution, we are committed to continuously making the necessary investments to ensure we deliver the one-customer experience to all our customers."
