 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Russian banks hit by DDoS wave

11 November 2016  |  5372 views  |  0 programming code hipster

Sberbank and Alfabank are among several Russian financial services firms to have been bombarded with DDoS attacks this week, according to internet security firm Kaspersky.

The attacks began on Tuesday afternoon, targeting the web sites of at least five of Russia's top banks for hours at a time, says Kaspersky.

Botnets of tens of thousands of hijacked devices located in 30 countries were used to flood the sites with as many as 660,000 requests per second.

Sberbank says that the attacks did not disrupt its services and that it has experienced 68 similar hits so far this year, although the most recent ones are among the biggest it has encountered.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINESECURITYRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Russian MP's son convicted of card hacking

Russian MP's son convicted of card hacking

26 August 2016  |  5244 views  |  0 comments | 1 tweets | 7 linkedin
Teenager avoids conviction for CommBank DDoS attack

Teenager avoids conviction for CommBank DDoS attack

19 August 2016  |  8018 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 3 linkedin
Hacker group hits Greek banks with DDoS extortion campaign

Hacker group hits Greek banks with DDoS extortion campaign

02 December 2015  |  5097 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 7 linkedin
NatWest blames online outage on DDoS attack

NatWest blames online outage on DDoS attack

31 July 2015  |  10920 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 5 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Sberbank - all news
Alfa Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10146 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8735 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8306 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter