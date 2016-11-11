 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

London-Shanghai Stock Connect gets green light; fintech bridge to China agreed

11 November 2016  |  8004 views  |  0 Shaghai Highway

Plans for London-Shanghai Stock Connect have been greenlighted by the British Government as the country looks to expand global trade ties in a post-Brexit world.

The creation of a direct trading link would open up a major trade route to Europe's capital markets for companies operating in the world's fastest growing economy.

Following a year-long feasibility study, UK Chancellor Philip Hammond says both exchanges will now work together to research and prepare implementation arrangements.

Announced as part of the 8th annual UK-China Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) at Lancaster House in London, other aspects of co-operation agreed between China and London focus on eight key areas: capital markets; asset management; insurance and pensions; banking; Green Finance; fintech; China’s Belt and Road Initiative; and financial inclusion.

Chief among these include the establishment of a UK-China 'FinTech Bridge', aimed at strengthening regulatory cooperation and boosting reciprocal market access for both UK and Chinese fintech startups.

Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the FCA says the bridge "will allow us to share information about financial services innovations in our respective markets, including emerging trends and regulatory issues.

"We hope that by strengthening links between the regulators, barriers to entry will be reduced and innovation encouraged in both countries’ financial services sectors."

Welcoming the initiative, UK fintech ambassador Eilleen Burbidge notes the staggering growth of China's fintech sector, creating eight of the world's 27 fintech unicorns and last year attracting over £2 billion worth of investment.

"Naturally, some of the UK’s most ambitious fintech companies want to explore opportunities and set up operations in China, while at the same time Chinese fintech giants and investors are increasingly looking to meet the demand for financial services in the UK," she says. "This new fintech bridge will streamline the dialogue between our two fintech sectors, making it easier for fintech to move across borders."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGTRADE EXECUTIONSTART UPSFINANCIAL INCLUSIONBREXITWHOLESALE BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

UK and South Korea build 'fintech bridge'

UK and South Korea build 'fintech bridge'

22 July 2016  |  8627 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 14 linkedin
UK and Singapore establish 'fintech bridge'

UK and Singapore establish 'fintech bridge'

11 May 2016  |  11879 views  |  0 comments | 32 tweets | 38 linkedin
LSE and Shanghai Stock Exchange in talks over trading link

LSE and Shanghai Stock Exchange in talks over trading link

22 September 2015  |  4675 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 3 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

London Stock Exchange - all news
Shanghai Stock Exchange - all news
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) - all news
People's Bank of China - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10146 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8732 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8297 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter