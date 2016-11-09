 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Deutsche Bank runs hackathon to build autism app

09 November 2016  |  9230 views  |  0 Deutsche bank IBC building 1

Deutsche Bank is to run a 24-hour hackathon in tandem with autism charity Autistica to develop an app that will help people suffering from the disability deal with anxiety.

The event will see more than 150 of the bank’s technology and design experts from around the world compete to build a prototype smartphone app. Joining them will be students, technology undergraduates and interns with autism currently working at the bank.

Teams of developers will be charged with creating an app that will harness the mental health research of Autistica, and build on a paper-based anxiety toolkit created by Professor Emily Simonoff of King’s College London.

Scott Marcar, chief technology officer of Deutsche Bank, says: “This hackathon gives us the chance to apply our design technology skills to make a real difference to people with autism. By putting together a diverse team of technologists, students and interns with autism working at Deutsche Bank, we will create a fully functioning prototype app to help autistic people manage anxiety.”
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINEWHOLESALE BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Deutsche Bank opens third party developer portal

Deutsche Bank opens third party developer portal

01 November 2016  |  11572 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 21 linkedin
Deutsche Bank opens digital factory in bid to become tech firm

Deutsche Bank opens digital factory in bid to become tech firm

29 September 2016  |  11185 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 13 linkedin
Deutsche Bank teams up with accelerator to back fintech startups

Deutsche Bank teams up with accelerator to back fintech startups

19 September 2016  |  9507 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 5 linkedin
DB boss Cryan tells staff to work like a tehnology company

DB boss Cryan tells staff to work like a tehnology company

13 September 2016  |  9104 views  |  1 comments | 21 tweets | 31 linkedin
Deutsche Bank establishes Dublin data lab

Deutsche Bank establishes Dublin data lab

09 September 2016  |  6956 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 5 linkedin
Deutsche Bank crowdstorms AI ideas

Deutsche Bank crowdstorms AI ideas

09 May 2016  |  12409 views  |  0 comments | 27 tweets | 17 linkedin
Deutsche Bank prepares for digital future

Deutsche Bank prepares for digital future

28 April 2016  |  22177 views  |  1 comments | 41 tweets | 69 linkedin
Deutsche Bank follows PayPal in pull back from North Carolina

Deutsche Bank follows PayPal in pull back from North Carolina

12 April 2016  |  4521 views  |  2 comments | 8 tweets
More news »

Related company news

Deutsche Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10146 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8735 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8305 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter