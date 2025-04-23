Can you have it all? Integrating new channels in a new world of payments

The world of payments is ever-changing. Join this webinar to explore how financial institutions can juggle the diversification of channels, customer experience, compliance, and infrastructure.

Considering the diversification of payment methods and channels, what do consumers expect from their payment services providers today?



How banks keep pace in a world that’s increasingly instant, online, and has a growing number of management checks and controls around regulation and compliance?



How can banks build the infrastructure to support multiple rails which handle multiple functionalities while ensuring elasticity and scalability?



How does the regulatory environment fit in with this new generation of integrated platforms? Does it support or hinder innovation?

Incumbent banks have long faced the challenges of keeping up with the pace at which new payment rails develop, schemes evolve, and consumer expectations expand. Currently, 73% of banks struggle with legacy infrastructure hampering their ability to effectively deliver instant payments, and by 2028, outdated legacy technology is predicted to cost banks as much as $57 billion.



Gone are the days of one-channel, one-direction functionality. Today’s consumers expect choice – whether that’d be card-based, account-to-account, instant, or mobile – which has significant impact on the dynamics of supporting payments for financial institutions. Modern infrastructure needs to support multiple rails that can handle multiple functional interfaces, and transactions need to be rooted in multiple directions. Are the existing systems ready for these changing consumer drives?



On top of that, central infrastructure does not only need to support this type of connectivity and elasticity to the channels it enables, it also needs to be compliant with the growing number of management checks and controls. The regulatory regime is increasingly congested and cumbersome – in stark contrast to the fast-paced evolution of payments – but does it have to be? DORA is just one of the regulatory considerations introduced in the EU, with other regions following suit and introducing their own checks and balances. So, is the current regulatory regime fit for purpose?

Register for this Finextra webinar, hosted in association with Diebold Nixdorf, to join our panel of industry experts who will discuss the diversification of payment channels, orchestration, and the role of regulation in all of this.