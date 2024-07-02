Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
Webinar
See all Events »
Reimagine banking: How to effectively modernise your core and de-risk at the same time

When:

Thursday 19th September 2024 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Where:

Online

Reimagine banking: How to effectively modernise your core and de-risk at the same time

Register now

Watch this webinar, hosted in association with Finastra, to discover how banks can effectively modernise their core banking systems in a rapidly changing world.

  • Consumer expectations are rapidly changing the ways banks operate, what are the challenges banks face in today’s environment?
  • How can banks get the level of enterprise agility that’s needed in a world that’s faster than ever before?
  • How can banks move forward from where they are today? What are effective strategies and tactics to effectively modernise core banking systems without disruption to operations?
  • What role does AI and genAI play in helping augment human talent? How can banks leverage the potential of these innovations?

In an instant world, it has never been more crucial for banks to reimagine the products and services they offer and the ways in which they deliver their products. In a volatile macroeconomic environment – with elections, political instability, cost of living crises, sticky interest rates, and evolving customer expectations – organisations need to be more agile and flexible than ever before.

Changing customer demands, combined with the generational shift we’re experiencing, the need for seamless, fast and convenient processes is evident. But in order to cater to these expectations, banks need an agile and flexible core banking solution.

Yet with complex projects of this size, rip and replace rarely works. So how can banks introduce change without disrupting operations? While technology is the cause of many problems banks are facing, it’s also the solution. We discuss strategies and tactics of how banks can navigate data, technology and AI in order to successfully reimagine banking.

Register for this Finextra webinar, hosted in association with Finastra, to join our panel of industry experts who will discuss core banking modernisation and how to leverage technology to cater to rapidly changing consumer demands.

Speakers:

  • Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]
Upcoming events
See all Events »
Webinar - Ensuring interoperability in the age of global, cross-border e-invoicing

Webinar - Ensuring interoperability in the age of global, cross-border e-invoicing

Tuesday 24th September 2024 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Are European businesses prepared for the fundamental changes that directives such as ViDA will bring to e-invoicing?

Webinar - How AI is re-shaping financial services

Webinar - How AI is re-shaping financial services

Thursday 18th July 2024 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

How can financial institutions leverage the full potential of AI?

Webinar - Real Time Goes Global: Expanding Revenue Potential Beyond Borders

Webinar - Real Time Goes Global: Expanding Revenue Potential Beyond Borders

Tuesday 10th September 2024 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

How real-time will hit the big time and expand revenue potential for financial institutions of all sizes.