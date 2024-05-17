Payments modernisation: What are financial institutions prioritising?

Watch this webinar, hosted in association with Volante Technologies, to discover why cloud equals capabilities and how organisations are allocating their modernisation budgets.

What role does cloud play in payment modernisation?

How can organisations safely modernise in a heightened fraud and regulatory environment?

In an uncertain macroeconomic landscape, how are organisations prioritising spending on modernisation and infrastructure?

What are the biggest customer pain points that need to be addressed when modernising payments?

The necessity for cloud in the modernisation of payments is an underlying truth for financial organisations in all markets. Cloud equals capabilities, yet in the face of rising cybercrime and an increasing regulatory environment, many concerns remain. Considering the amount of confidential data that financial organisations handle, secure deployment and security in the cloud are some of the most important points of modernisation discussion.

Adding to the complex endeavour that is payments modernisation is the fact that macroeconomic factors and rising interest rates leave budgets constrained, meaning that the areas in which an organisation spends its money is more paramount than ever.

To future proof as efficiently as possible – and to prepare for upcoming regulatory changes – the majority of organisations focus on the deployment of new technologies rather than the maintenance of existing systems. As infrastructure becomes more flexible, how can financial institutions ensure that their modernisation doesn’t result in a single point of failure? And how can organisations address both modernisation and customer pain points as efficiently as possible?

