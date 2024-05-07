Reconciliation, Cloud and AI: Streamlining Reconciliations in a T+1 world

Watch this webinar on handling straightforward and complex reconciliation with AI-based self-build capabilities on the cloud.

Why is there ever increasing pressure on reconciliation operations to respond faster?

How is T+1 forcing shorter settlement cycles and reduced time to resolve trade date exceptions?

What is the most efficient way to respond, reduce risk and control total cost of ownership?

Why have traditional reconciliation solutions failed to deliver on an enterprise approach to reconciling data across the business?

How can banks tackle both reconciliation and data integrity challenges?

What is the role of cloud computing and artificial intelligence in reconciliation operations?

Operational resilience: How can banks improve oversight, governance, and controls in light of mandatory requirements?

The volume of transactions and availability of structured and unstructured data is increasing exponentially across the financial services industry. Operational control points across the business rely upon having confidence in the data integrity and the underlying transactions.

The reconciliation function is critical to this and capital markets firms, asset managers and wealth managers are all looking to process this data faster than ever. However, many reconciliation operations remain hampered by multiple tools, data acquisition challenges, slow onboarding of new recs and responding to market change.

In 2024, financial institutions are searching for intelligent enterprise platforms that can manage simple and complex reconciliation, while at the same time, significantly reduce total cost of ownership.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, hosted in association with Broadridge, to join our panel of industry experts who will discuss how to reconcile data across the business.

Speakers: