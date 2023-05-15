Keeping pace with customer experience demands during cloud migration

Watch this webinar to understand how banks can address the challenge of maintaining customer experience and security during cloud migration.

How can banks balance cloud migration processes taking servers temporarily offline, while keeping data safe?

How can banks ensure that customer expectations continue to be met during cloud migration?

Why is cloud migration so pivotal to delivering an improved customer journey?

In order to better understand and prevent the impact cloud transition can incur on the customer experience, is essential to consider how best to define customer expectations in 2023.

Shorter consumer attention spans, exacerbated by the proliferation of time spent on social media and digital channels, means that customers hold exceptionally high expectations of their financial service providers.

It is important for banks to balance the objective of strong product and service personalisation, with security and privacy, to ensure that consumers’ are confident and comfortable to be brought along the cloud migration journey.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar to join our panel of industry experts as they discuss the challenge of balancing customer expectations with security and privacy during cloud migration.

Speakers: