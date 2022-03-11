Mainframe modernisation: the new era of cloud migration

Register for our upcoming webinar with Cognizant and AWS on Tuesday 24th May at 15:00 BST, as industry experts discuss mainframe modernisation and migrating data and applications to the cloud.

We are now in the era of mainframe modernisation.

Banks now understand that migrating on-premises mainframe workloads to a runtime environment on the cloud will resolve challenges with future build, data management and regulatory compliance. With the cloud providing the necessary building blocks for successful migration, knowledge of programming languages, risk of data lock in and threats to reputation are no longer issues.

However, larger financial institutions may find it difficult to migrate applications while modernising mainframe workloads and keeping the lights on at the same time. While cost reduction, increased agility, or a lack of tech talent within the organisation is enough reason to shift to the cloud, the implication of the cloud as a solution to get banks there cannot be ignored and a roadmap for mainframe modernisation must be established.

Cloud migration is not just a technology shift. It also requires a cultural shift within the organisation: all hands-on deck to ensure that there is continuous delivery while older technologies are deprecated, and cloud is increasingly adopted.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, in association with Cognizant and AWS, to join the panel of industry experts as they discuss the following areas:

Migration and its role in modernisation and digital transformation of financial services,

Smoothing out the journey to the cloud and the risks involved,

The tech skills gap and the talent required for successful mainframe modernisation, and

Building a roadmap to success and considering organisational culture.

Speakers include: