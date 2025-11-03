/payments

ACI Worldwide acquires A2A fintech Payment Components

ACI Worldwide has acquired Payment Components, a European provider of financial messaging and open banking technology for A2A payments.

ACI will integrate Payment Components technology into ACI Connetic, integrating account-to-account (A2A) payments, card processing, and AI-based fraud prevention within a single, unified architecture.

Founded in 2014 in Greece, Payment Components develops software for A2A payments, API management, and financial messaging. The company's client list includes 65 banks and institutions across 25 countries.

ACI is wholly acquiring Payment Components, including its technology, intellectual property, talent, and customer relationships.

Financial details of the transactions were not disclosed.

