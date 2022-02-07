Payments Modernisation: Get ahead of competitors with ISO

Register for our upcoming webinar with Volante on Tuesday 29th March at 3pm BST, as industry experts discuss how the current position of the payments ecosystem moving into this period of change.

Over the coming years the payments ecosystem will become more complex, emphasising the need to modernise. Institutions will have to oversee the rapid growth of digital commerce, the proliferation of emerging payments methods and the development of the next generation of payment infrastructure. Banks should consider the best path forward to achieve the most optimal and effective outcomes.

Meeting the data-rich messaging standards of ISO 20022 is looming for many banks as decisions must be made on how to reach the 2025 deadline. Banks who don’t begin this modernisation soon run serious risks, including losing their clients. APIs and platforms as a service offer banks an acceleration route to reaching these standards.

It is therefore important to learn from early adopters and those who are already ISO compliant. Additionally, these modernisation plans must be looked at from a global perspective, assess what the next steps can be, and evaluate what can be done to avoid a lag in uptake from providers. From there, institutions can determine the agility inherent in bringing the cloud to scale, and plug and play.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, in association with Volante, to join the panel of industry experts as they discuss the following areas:

ISO 20022 migration, APIs, platform as a service, and cloud deployment.

The current position of the payments ecosystem moving into this period of change

Path options for institutions moving through modernisation

The benefits that can be utilised once innovations are achieved

