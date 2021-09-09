Creating a skill development programme aligned to strategic planning

Register for our upcoming webinar with Pluralsight on Thursday 21 October 2021 at 15:00 BST, as industry experts discuss benefits of collaborative use of technology solutions.

Creating an efficient skill development programme that is aligned with strategic workforce planning is no easy feat. Considering the global tech talent shortage, financial services organisations are competing to attract the skilled individuals they require for digital transformation. As digitisation increases within banking, financial services and insurance, tech leaders within these organisations are faced with the task of aligning skills to strategy. Ensuring strategy is positioned in line with the learning and development function is therefore of paramount importance.

Regardless of how much emphasis is placed on acquiring technology solutions and understanding how best to utilise them, if employee training is not aligned with the organisation’s needs, progress will not be made. Cloud transformation, for example, is an inherently complex project. Financial institutions require the right skills and an environment in which to experiment to meet their strategic objectives.

Employers must prioritise offering internal coaching and mentoring programmes at every level. However, how can financial institutions ensure that they have fully understood the skills needed by a given job role? How do they figure out where existing teams’ proficiencies lie and where they still need to grow? Given the defined requirement for skill alignment, where exactly do you point teams, and how do you monitor and manage skill growth over time?

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, in association with Pluralsight, to join the panel of industry experts as they discuss the following areas: