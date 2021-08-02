Register for our upcoming webinar with CGI on at Tuesday 7 September 2021 at 15:00 BST as industry experts discuss architecting cloud solutions for an intuitive payments experience.

Beyond the traditional advantages of IT outsourcing, cloud migration can provide measurable benefits to financial institutions. By providing a route to agile application rationalisation, banks are able to deliver an intuitive customer experience across the payments ecosystem.

Integrating historically siloed processes, offering holistic views of the business, and enhancing performance allows a bank to establish a real-time dashboard that features all payments activity, an overview that can keep track of risk that can emerge in a range of guises.

Financial institutions must understand that transformation is not merely placing payments systems in a new environment; true evolution occurs when banks change the way the payments system works within a bank.

Further, in addition to the elasticity, scalability and the improvements that cloud can bring to the overall infrastructure, the technology provides financial institutions the chance to ‘clean house’ and get the bank in order.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, in association with CGI, to join the panel of industry experts as they discuss the following areas:

Digital transformation and the customer experience,

Deploying cloud solutions within the payments space,

Running payments solutions on the cloud,

Ensuring payment solution architecture is fit for business,

Vendor perspectives to architecture and partnerships,

Creating additional value through analytics or embedded finance,

Mitigating risk and defining success.



Speakers include: