Register for our latest webinar with FIS on Thursday 20 May 2021 at 15:00 BST as industry experts discuss Instant Payments: Bringing retail success to corporate banking

The ‘anytime, anywhere’ attribute of instant payments could not be more attractive. But are corporates and consumers reaping the benefits of the explosion of instant payments in equal measure?

The potential for instant payments is undeniable, and Request to Pay and the European Payments Initiative are expected to generate huge momentum as wider use cases are developed. Whilst consumer instant payments may offer more ‘quick wins’, the bigger value is likely to come in the corporate market. Corporate treasurers who see the benefits of digitalisation in their personal lives, but not their business lives, will sit at the heart of this progress, advocating for new ways to manage payment flows, risk and liquidity issues.

Financial institutions are at a tipping point. Faced with never-ending scheme-driven change such as SEPA, ISO 20022, SCT Inst, and cloud, there is a need for clarity around this patchwork of initiatives to understand how each can motivate corporates to act on the opportunities that instant payments present.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, in association with FIS, to join the panel of industry experts as they discuss the following areas:

How does the success of instant payments across the consumer sector compare to that seen in the corporate sector?

How should the corporate sector apply instant payments successes in the consumer sectors?

What is preventing financial institutions from capitalising on the benefits instant payments offers?

What benefits do Request to Pay and instant payments offer to corporates more broadly?

Will upcoming initiatives such as the European Payments Initiative (EPI) will be enough to drive wider instant payments uptake?What role do corporate treasurers play in encouraging and facilitating uptake of instant payments within their institutions?

Speakers include: