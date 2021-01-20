Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Online webinar
Hyperautomation: The Next Milestone Towards Complete Digital Transformation

When:

Tuesday 02 March 2021 at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET / 10:00 EST

Where:

Online

Register for our latest webinar with WNS on Tuesday 22 March 2021 at 15:00 UK time as industry experts discuss Hyperautomation: The Next Milestone Towards Complete Digital Transformation

This webinar will focus on the digital transformational pressures that banks will contend with to drive business outcomes and meet their increasing customer expectations.

With the events of 2020 providing a compulsive case for the banks to undertake digital transformation journeys, it is imperative for them to create more efficient business processes and a seamless end-to-end customer experience. Customers now expect instant responses, personalized service and an omnichannel experience that allows them to connect with their banks how they want to, anytime. But what is the best route to achieve the milestones in their transformation journey?

Corporate banking customers, particularly in the SME market, are digital-savvy and expect their interactions with the bank to be driven by seamless and cutting-edge digital interfaces. This necessitates the bank to reimagine ways in which it would transform business processes and end-to-end customer interactions throughout their life-cycles. The key is to understand and predict customer behavior by using analytics models, data, and segmentation information.

This webinar will focus on:

  • How corporate customers are increasingly expecting the banks to match the digital experience they receive in their personal financial relationships
  • The organisational and behavioural changes that will be required in financial organisations to meet this demand
  • How hyperautomation enables banks to flex with changing business needs and client behavior to grow business, reduce cost, and improve client satisfaction
  • How banks can bring together domain expertise, AI/ML, and Digital technologies to hyper-automate processes and customer journeys

Speakers will include:

  • Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]
  • Jay Venkateswaran - Business Unit Head, Banking & Financial Services, WNS Global Services

 

