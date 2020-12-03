Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
Online webinar
See all Events »
Are Financial Infrastructure Partnerships the Future of Banking?

When:

Thursday 21 January 2020 at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CEST / 10:00 EDT

Where:

Online

Are Financial Infrastructure Partnerships the Future of Banking?

Register now

Register for our latest webinar with Banking Circle on Thursday, 21 January 2021 at 15:00 as industry experts discuss: Are Financial Infrastructure Partnerships the Future of Banking?

Digital transformation was on everyone’s agenda. But probably not with the accelerated schedule that COVID-19, national lockdowns and ongoing restrictions have required. And that has thrown into sharp focus some of the barriers the banking sector faces.

The once-pioneering systems on which Banks are built now present significant challenges in achieving digitalisation, developing customer propositions that are fit for purpose and applying best practices. But what’s the answer?

New Banking Circle research has set out to understand the challenges faced by Bank senior decision makers in respect of future-proofing their organisation, supporting the enhancement of customer propositions and service delivery. Central to the challenge is determining what is core to a Bank’s operations, and therefore probably stays in-house, and what is identified to benefit from external support to improve the customer proposition.

The panel will look at where, by working with financial infrastructure partners, relationships and service delivery between Banks and their business customers can be greatly improved.

Speakers include:

  • Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]

 

Upcoming events
See all Events »
Webinar - Unlocking the Value of Data in Wealth Management

Webinar - Unlocking the Value of Data in Wealth Management

Tuesday 15 December 2020 at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET / 10:00 EST

Join Finextra, MarkLogic, and industry experts online as we discuss how wealth managers can harness data on high-net-worth clients to derive value and transform their business model.

Re-Imagining Risk Modelling for Sustainable Finance

Re-Imagining Risk Modelling for Sustainable Finance

8-9 December 2020

Webinar - Payments Modernisation: Interoperability fuels the transformation of Cross-Border Payments

Webinar - Payments Modernisation: Interoperability fuels the transformation of Cross-Border Payments

Thursday 3 December 2020 at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET / 10:00 EST

Join us for a Finextra webinar, with Bottomline Technologies on Thursday 3 December, as industry experts discuss how collaboration can help modernise the cross-border payments and correspondent banking landscape.