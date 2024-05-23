Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
ISO 20022: Powering Instant Payments in the UAE

FinextraTV and Al Etihad Payments’s CEO Jan Pilbauer, dive into the evolving landscape of ISO 20022 and the challenges of being a brand-new national payments entity and subsidiary of the central bank. AI Etihad Payments discuss how they, in collaboration with Unifits, are automating testing and in turn, innovating payments processes for individuals and businesses in the Emirates. The importance of rigorous testing and simulation is also discussed as a key route to ensuring a seamless and secure transition for all stakeholders.

