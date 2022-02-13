Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Reprogramming the bank: Shifting gears on digital disruption

In this 2 part series, Eric Newcomer, Chief Technology Officer at WSO2 speaks about self-disruption across the industry, what is meant by this and how this approach is helping FIs address business challenges. We learn how the internal disruption that comes with new technology strategies can benefit the customer, the type of strategies that could formalise this natural disruption to create a process of structured self-disruption, and how this fits in with the regulatory landscape.

To learn more, sign up for our upcoming Webinar: 'From culture to business to innovation: leveraging cloud to reprogram banks'.

 

 Also, click here for our long read ‘Reprogramming the bank, shifting gears on digital disruption'

Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

