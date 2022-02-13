Reprogramming the bank: Shifting gears on digital disruption

In this 2 part series, Eric Newcomer, Chief Technology Officer at WSO2 speaks about self-disruption across the industry, what is meant by this and how this approach is helping FIs address business challenges. We learn how the internal disruption that comes with new technology strategies can benefit the customer, the type of strategies that could formalise this natural disruption to create a process of structured self-disruption, and how this fits in with the regulatory landscape.

