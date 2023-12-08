Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mastercard Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ADCB introduces the region’s first Mastercard Carbon Calculator

ADCB introduces the region’s first Mastercard Carbon Calculator

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has partnered with Mastercard to introduce the Mastercard Carbon Calculator in the Middle East.

The calculator will operate as a tool to support companies in their sustainable ventures by estimating carbon emissions released by their business spending decisions. The tool was created in a partnership between Mastercard and Sweden-based fintech Doconomy, and officially launched during the COP28 climate conference last month.

The Carbon calculator will provide customers data on their estimated carbon footprint based on their purchases. The initiative aligns with the UAE’s 2050 net zero commitment.

Following the guidelines of the Paris Agreement, ACDB is also a part of the UN’s Net-Zero Banking Alliance and has joined Mastercard’s Priceless Planet Coalition.

Mohammed Al Jayyash, Group Chief Operations Officer at ADCB commented: “ADCB has adopted an enhanced climate strategy, aligned with the UAE’s ambition for an inclusive, net zero economy. At the core of our approach is a commitment to support our customers in their path to a successful transition. Collaboration on this journey is paramount, and our partnership with Mastercard forms a key element of the Bank’s initiatives to promote sustainable business practices. We are proud to offer our corporate clients the Carbon Calculator, in partnership with Mastercard, which will help in the measurement of environmental impacts and facilitate sustainable decision-making.”

Related Companies

Mastercard Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Fintech and Banking: Using Tech, AI and Marketing to Cue the Remix and Build Better

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up[New Report] Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Trending

Trending

  1. Adyen to act as global acquiring bank for Klarna

  2. Dark clouds gather over European payments firms

  3. Monzo co-founder Templestein recalls 2020 existential crisis in farewell letter

  4. Ransomware attack on vendor causes outages at 60 credit unions

  5. UK financial regulators to assume direct oversight of critical technology suppliers

Research
See all reports »
Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023