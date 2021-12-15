Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

Ramp (crypto)

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Crypto-as-a-Service platform Ramp raises $52.7 million

Crypto-as-a-Service platform Ramp raises $52.7 million

London-based but Polish-founded crypto infrastrcuture startup Ramp has raised $52.7 million in funding on the back of 30x growth in transaction volumes over the past year.

Ramp's payments infrastructure enables companies to embed crypto transacting in-app, without sending users off to another site, such as Coinbase or eToro.

The funding was led by venture capial firm Balderton, with other participants including Wise founder Taavet Hinrikus and TrueLayer’s Francesco Simonesci. One of Balderton's top investors, Goldman Sachs veteran Rana Yared, is joining the payments infrastructure startup’s board.

Yared says Ramp is "making buying digital assets as straightforward as buying US dollars when making a purchase from your favourite American brand in euros".

Over the last year Ramp has grown from around 20 employees to 80, with plans to get to nearly 300 by the end of 2022.

