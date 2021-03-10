Passion Capital invites the general public to join venture fund

Passion Capital, the early-satge tech-focused venture fund behind a swathe of UK fintech startups, has opened its latest £45 million fund to the general public via the Seedrs crowdfunding platform.

Under the plans, private individuals who self-certify as 'high net worth' or 'sophisticated' on the Seedrs platform can back the Passion Capital portfolio.



To date, Passion Capital has made 81 tech investments in companies worth more than £3 billion, including Monzo, GoCardless, and Tide Banking among others.



Passion Capital’s third fund includes new General Partner Malin Posern, who joins existing partners Robert Dighero and Eileen Burbidge. They have allocated an initial £350,000 for investment by the general public.



The VC's third fund has already made 11 new investments from Fund III, which Seedrs investors will automatically be part of, with a further 15-20 new investments in the pipe line.



Eileen Burbidge, Passion Capital partner, comments: “Investment into a private venture fund is usually reserved for institutions. We are throwing our doors open to a much wider range of investors in this unique collaboration with Seedrs as we look to diversify our investor base and increase access for investors who might be interested in partnering with us. This way their single investment will be applied across a range of world-class entrepreneurial talent, rather than through the direct single company investment traditionally made through equity crowdfunding campaigns.”