Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Passion Capital invites the general public to join venture fund

Passion Capital invites the general public to join venture fund

Passion Capital, the early-satge tech-focused venture fund behind a swathe of UK fintech startups, has opened its latest £45 million fund to the general public via the Seedrs crowdfunding platform.

Under the plans, private individuals who self-certify as 'high net worth' or 'sophisticated' on the Seedrs platform can back the Passion Capital portfolio.

To date, Passion Capital has made 81 tech investments in companies worth more than £3 billion, including Monzo, GoCardless, and Tide Banking among others.

Passion Capital’s third fund includes new General Partner Malin Posern, who joins existing partners Robert Dighero and Eileen Burbidge. They have allocated an initial £350,000 for investment by the general public.

The VC's third fund has already made 11 new investments from Fund III, which Seedrs investors will automatically be part of, with a further 15-20 new investments in the pipe line.

Eileen Burbidge, Passion Capital partner, comments: “Investment into a private venture fund is usually reserved for institutions. We are throwing our doors open to a much wider range of investors in this unique collaboration with Seedrs as we look to diversify our investor base and increase access for investors who might be interested in partnering with us. This way their single investment will be applied across a range of world-class entrepreneurial talent, rather than through the direct single company investment traditionally made through equity crowdfunding campaigns.”

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [NextGen Nordics Webinar] Changing Payments: P27, Europe and beyond

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[NextGen Nordics Webinar] Changing Payments: P27, Europe and beyond, [NextGen Nordics Webinar] Chang[NextGen Nordics Webinar] Changing Payments: P27, Europe and beyond

Trending

Related News
Monzo draws £19.5 million funding; returns to Crowdcube for further £2.5 million

Monzo draws £19.5 million funding; returns to Crowdcube for further £2.5 million

UK challenger promises changing Tides for small business banking

UK challenger promises changing Tides for small business banking

Monzo raises £4.8m

21 Oct 2016

Trending

  1. Ripple touts private version of XRP ledger as CBDC problem-solver

  2. European Banking Authority hit by cyber-attack

  3. PayPal linked with $500m bid for crypto asset security firm Curv

  4. ING invests in credit scoring startup Flowcast

  5. Amazon opens cashierless store in London

Research
See all papers »
Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship