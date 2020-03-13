Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banco Santander Mercury TFS

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments

Keywords

Transaction banking Mergers and acquisitions Trade finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Santander acquires controlling interest in trade finance software house Mercury TFS

Santander acquires controlling interest in trade finance software house Mercury TFS

Banco Santander is to acquire a majority 50.1% stake in Spanish trade finance software house Mercury TFS through a €30 million investment.

Santander has used Mercury TFS’s services in Spain, Mexico, Chile and Germany for years, helping customers to manage their entire trade finance activity online or via mobile phone. The bank's businesses in the UK and Portugal will begin using it at year-end through Global Trade Services (GTS), Santander's global trade platform.

The head of Santander's global payments services, Javier San Félix, comments: “The investment accelerates our plans to build a service platform for SMEs and international companies to better serve our customers worldwide. We are also helping to globalise Mercury TFS, a software company with huge potential and a team with enormous talent, by reinforcing their technical and commercial teams and complementing their already broad product range.”

Mercury TFS currently employs 130 staff in Spain, Mexico, Chile and Colombia. One third of the investment will be earmarked for growth financing. Mercury TFS’ chief executive officer and head of technology will continue to head up the company.

In November Santander also bought a 50.1% stake in Ebury, a provider of corporate banking services to SMEs that trade internationally.

Santander currently serves more than four million SME clients worldwide, of which more than 200,000 do international business.

Related Companies

Banco Santander Mercury TFS

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments

Keywords

Transaction banking Mergers and acquisitions Trade finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Investing in Customer Digital Onboarding: The Benefits for Banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar On-Demand] How to Address Fraud Through the Use of Risk Analytics, [Webinar] How to Address[Webinar On-Demand] How to Address Fraud Through the Use of Risk Analytics

Trending Stories

Related News
Santander buys Elavon México for global merchant acquiring push
/payments

Santander buys Elavon México for global merchant acquiring push

Santander splashes £350 million for majority stake in Ebury

Santander splashes £350 million for majority stake in Ebury

Santander InnoVentures invests in Roostify

23 Oct 2019

Santander leads EUR35 million Series B in debt marketplace CrossLend

16 Oct 2019

Banks join forces on digital platform to help firms trade globally

01 Oct 2019

Santander InnoVentures invests in Mexican startup Klar

25 Sep 2019

Goldman, Citi and Santander invest in ID verification outfit Trulioo

17 Sep 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Barclays app now lets customers make payments from accounts with other banks

  3. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  4. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  5. BBVA moves to get more out of fintech partnerships

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies