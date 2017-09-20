Breakfast Roundtable: How to win with customer experience in a PSD2 and GDPR world

Join Finextra and Adobe in an interactive roundtable discussion exploring how customers’ experience of loyalty is changing in the digital era - and how PSD2 and GDPR could be great news for marketers.

Adobe, in partnership with Goldsmith’s University, have recently conducted research around the Science of Loyalty that highlights how in the digital era, it’s not just about the product or the service, it’s the entire experience the brand provides.

In the context of the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2), which forces banks to share customer data with third parties, and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which is intended to give control back to individuals over their personal data, the evolution of brand loyalty, data transparency and how to differentiate through customer experience becomes an even more important consideration.

Join this event to hear the views of Adobe, Accenture and leading financial institutions on the implications and benefits of PSD2 and GDPR, and how banks can exploit technology developments to keep pace with the changing nature of brand loyalty in the digital age.

*Please note registrations will be considered if from a bank, financial institution and Insurance firm.

