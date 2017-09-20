Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Big tech eyes up banking

20 September 2017  |  5922 views  |  0 Source: Arma Partners Web site under construction

Mark Rodrigues, senior adviser at New York-based M&A advisory firm Arma Partners, analyses the prospect of Google, Amazon, and other large-cap tech players making acquisitions to establish themselves as dominant forces within the financial services sector

The paper asks: "What will Google or Amazon do in Financial Services?

"They have the capital. They have trusted platforms with reach. They have formidable access to data on customers, channels, and transactions. They are active investors in fintech and frequent collaborators and cloud services suppliers with innovative firms such as Goldman Sachs and Fidelity. Where, then, is the change likely to be and how?"
