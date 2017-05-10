Login | Sign up |Help
10 May 2017
How Modularity Delivers Fintech Innovation Without a total IT Makeover

Financial institutions are in a constant race to deliver financial services that match consumers' expectations for faster, more seamless digital experiences.

Delivering such innovation in today's environment of new digital-savvy competitors, evolving banking channels and emerging technologies is pushing a constant need for product innovation and technology innovation. That new environment calls for a more agile and sustainable approach to IT strategy: It's called modularity.

