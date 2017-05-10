Right Technology Key to Understand and Serve the Digital-Savvy Customer

Source: Fiserv, Inc.

In an increasingly competitive financial services arena, financial institutions are pressured more than ever to meet the evolving wants and needs of their customers.

This stress is putting each institution’s technology strategy under the microscope as FIs ask themselves, “Are we delivering market-leading innovation and providing a better customer experience than our competitors?” “Are we agile enough to shift with evolving market and customer demand?” Both established and new banks will need to answer these tough questions if they want to thrive in the digital age.