10 May 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home

Open Banking POV

Banking in the U.K. is set to change dramatically with the introduction of new regulations and recommendations from the Competition and Markets Authority and the European Payment Services Directive II (PSD2).

The directives focus on the digitalisation of retail banking services, and open access to data and payment processing information. The evolution of open banking application programming interfaces (APIs) will affect markets and banking norms in the U.K., Europe and beyond

