The next fintech frontier: A path to enhanced cross-border solutions amidst economic uncertainty

Fintechs are responsible for an increasingly large number of cross-border payment initiations. This webinar explores the key growth strategies for fintechs to build and expand cross-border solutions in uncertain economic times.

What are the challenges and opportunities fintechs are facing in the cross-border payments and remittances space?

What are the emerging alternative ways to handle cross-border transactions more efficiently in regard to finality, cost and service?

How can fintechs leverage cross-border payments as a key growth strategy beyond their existing markets?

How is the US trade policy and its announced tariffs affecting the cross-border payments space as currency volatility and the risk of recession increase?

Cross-border payments are an essential part of the economy as they lie at the heart of trade. It's a global market, but unfortunately, it's often inefficient in terms of finality and transparency. The total addressable market of cross-border payments has reached $194 trillion in 2024, and is projected to reach $320 trillion by 2032. However, the sheer volume of cross-border traffic, and the inefficient ways in which it is handled by many, leave ample room for fintechs step in and fill existing market gaps.

While the cross-border payments market has traditionally been dominated by banks, cross-border payments are increasingly influenced by fintechs – especially in the B2P and P2P spaces. Remittances are a key driver of cross-border payment transactions and are set to see significant growth in the next years as digitisation, infrastructure improvements, and changes in migrant behaviour shape and streamline cross-border payments.

While fragmented regulatory standards continue to make cross-border payments slower, more expensive, and more complex to process than domestic payments, fintechs are often able to offer faster and cheaper services. They can do so either thanks to solutions that disconnect cross-border payment systems from traditional bank networks, or by enabling customers to access bank services more easily.

So how can fintechs continue to leverage these advantages to expand and grow? What needs to be considered to develop (or improve) cross-border strategies while mitigating the additional cost of regulation or compliance in the space? And to what degree does fragmented regulation and policies across regions affect these strategies?

The US trade policy under President Trump and the tariff turmoil adds an extra layer of complexity to this situation. Currency volatility and the risk of recession are felt by organisations globally, so what is the best course of action? This webinar seeks to answer these questions.



