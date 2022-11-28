Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Online webinar
Data modernisation: A key element of business transformation

When:

Tuesday 24th January 2023 15:00 GMT | 16:00 CET | 11:00 EST

Where:

Online

Data modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Register for our upcoming webinar with MongoDB & TCS on Tuesday 24th January at 3pm GMT, as industry experts discuss what strategies of data modernisation are in use.

Many financial institutions face issues in using legacy platforms that no longer keep up with their customer and internal requirements in real time. So how can businesses evolve their data processing to become more timely, agile, and scalable while controlling infrastructure costs?

Data modernisation is facilitating business transformation by moving from outdated legacy systems to a modern, multi-cloud, data platform to enable personalised customer experiences, new revenue opportunities, and a faster time-to-market.

The transition from legacy to modern platforms can lead to multiple benefits for financial institutions. While reducing TCO, these transformations increase developer productivity and reduce data fragmentation and duplication, offering more value from data. For example, organisations can unlock data to support novel onboarding processes by using existing operational data to score new customers.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, hosted in association with MongoDB, to join our panel of industry experts as they discuss the following areas:

  • How will data modernisation solve legacy issues faced by financial institutions and businesses?
  • What strategies of data modernisation are in use?
  • How will data modernisation impact customers?
  • What trends are we seeing in the industry in terms of data analytics?
  • What are some examples of use cases in which data modernisation has been successfully applied?

Speakers:

  • Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]
  • Joerg Schmuecker - Director, Financial Services Industry Solutions, MongoDB
  • Prabhakaran Pitchandi - Vice President and Global Head of Analytics and Insights, TCS

 

