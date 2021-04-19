Modernising retail payments in Europe

How will new payment initiatives impact Europe’s financial landscape?

An EBAday Online webcast in association with ACI Worldwide.

Join the EBA and Finextra for an exclusive webcast on Friday, 11 June 2021. The session will be examining what is driving payments transformation in the European market.

Meeting the changing payment needs of customers in the digital age presents banks with ever-more complex challenges. New payment initiatives aim at promoting regional and pan-European harmonisation. One example is the convergence of instant payments and debit card payments, which has recently been gaining momentum, supporting the trend towards cashless transactions that was already accelerated by COVID-19 in the past year. What happens when standards, schemes and rails converge for different payment types? How will the user experience potentially change?

These topics will be at the core of our guest speakers’ presentations and will offer food for thought for the roundtable discussion with your peers.

Discussion points will include:

How can banks adapt their infrastructure to deal with the technological and operational challenges presented by the rise of digital transactions?

What does it take to build regional and/or European brands that can compete successfully?

How will new payment initiatives expand the role of acquirers?

What role do existing scheme operators, service providers and market infrastructures play?

Our speakers include:



Moderator: Kevin Brown, Independent Non-Executive Director and Advisor, Payment Industry Insights

Independent Non-Executive Director and Advisor, Payment Industry Insights Chantal Fokke, Global Payments Products & Processing Lead for Wholesale Banking, ING



Global Payments Products & Processing Lead for Wholesale Banking, ING Jan Kupfer, Deputy Head of CIB, Head of CIB Germany, Unicredit

Deputy Head of CIB, Head of CIB Germany, Unicredit Dean Wallace, Director of Consumer Payments Modernization, ACI Worldwide





This series of online topical webcasts have been designed to keep the discussion around payment trends going in the lead up to EBAday. If you would like to find out more, on how you can sponsor an EBAday Online webinar, contact us now.