Spotlight on UX: Why issuers are prioritising digital experience

2020 saw payments go contactless and e-commerce explode as the globe grappled with the reality of a pandemic. The transformational year has spurred incumbents to seek flexibility from their technology platforms, while retailers and fintechs focus on launching innovative card solutions. Surges in digital and mobile payment methods is highlighting the desire to be ‘top of app’, and technology enablement has become central to firms’ approach to UX and feature design.

Large financial institutions interested in offering highly publicised retail products around Point of Sale (POS) finance and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services requires a strong core platform that allows expansion into new territories, supports record surges in volume and web service messages as consumers continue to use mobile apps with unprecedented frequency, as well as complies with ever-changing regulation.

Operating across siloed or legacy infrastructure makes compliance even more challenging, and close regulatory scrutiny has never been greater. Yet, this remains an expensive endeavour and inevitably impacts margins on interchange for issuers. Finding creative ways to maintain revenue as an issuer will dominate the conversation during 2021.

What are the adjustments that card issuers need to make in the marketplace to thrive in 2021?

How can they remain competitive following the payments landscape’s seismic shifts of 2020?

How can issuers expand their partner ecosystem to ensure they drive other behaviours toward online retailers?

How should FIs with multiple legacy systems approach consolidation to tackle regulatory costs?

