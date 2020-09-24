Register for our latest webinar with AWS and Trend Micro on Thursday, 05 November 2020 at 15:00 as industry experts discuss optimising cloud governance with increased automation.

In the highly regulated financial services industry, cloud governance has taken centre stage as expectations for enhanced controls for security, data privacy and resiliency continue to increase.

With the Shared Responsibility Model of cloud infrastructure, financial institutions can define platform-level controls for applications they plan to deploy in the cloud and tailor risk and control activities based on application functionality, having confidence in the inherited infrastructure and platform controls.

Further to this, embedding controls at different parts of the software development lifecycle aids the development process, allowing financial institutions to keep pace with the scope of sector-wide digital transformation. Although uncertainty around cloud persists and there is concern around emergence of new threat vectors, financial institutions must recognise and embrace the opportunity for increased automation and controls codification.

By shifting left in order to innovate and scale, banks must augment their processes to provide engineers with embedded controls to mitigate potential control issues during development, validate compliance before product launch, and overall increase their risk mitigation performance.

How can financial services institutions ensure traceability, standard configuration, and anomaly detection?

What best practices should firms implement to mitigate security risks, such as misconfiguration?

What are some common misconceptions with the Shared Responsibility Model, and how can they be addressed to optimise cloud governance?

