On-Demand Webinar - The Future of Cloud Computing in Capital Markets

An Asset Servicing Use Case: Best Practices for Success on the Cloud

An increase in regulatory, client service and margin pressures has prompted a growing number of firms to seek a move to Cloud-based, shared service solutions in order to remain competitive.

Making the switch from legacy to Cloud-enabled technology can yield many advantages that have lasting impact such as increased operational agility, enhanced security, and resiliency to name a few, which is why Capital Markets firms are adopting these best practices.

To be effective, migrating to the Cloud requires a clear roadmap with alignment from business and technology stake holders to avoid a cumbersome and excessively complex process. But what are the practical options? A firm’s Cloud journey doesn’t have to be a binary choice of ‘traditional vs. fully-native’; there can be a continuum that allows for incremental development and adoption, with tangible business benefits gained at each stage.

With specific focus on Global Asset Servicing, a use case solving end-to-end corporate actions complexities running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), this webinar will share first-hand insights from a significant transformation project.

Listen in on in this Finextra webinar on-demand, in association with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Broadridge Financial Services, an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Technology Partner, and join the discussion on the future of Cloud computing for capital markets, covering:

Trends on how Capital Markets firms are adopting cloud transformation in 2020 and beyond

Deep Dive into an Asset Servicing Use Case – practical insights and learnings from a Cloud transformation project

o Migrating to the Cloud, a “lift and shift model": navigating challenges and highlighting best practices

o How to enhance your DevOps model to drive technical and business engagement

o Evaluating your resilience and security and meeting data protection requirements A roadmap for the future

Speakers:

Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]

- Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator] John Kain - Worldwide Business and Market Development – Banking and Capital Markets, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

- Worldwide Business and Market Development – Banking and Capital Markets, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Philip Taliaferro - General Manager, Asset Servicing, Broadridge Financial Solutions

