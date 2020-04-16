EBAday Online Webinar - Instant Payments as a stepping stone in the digital payments journey

Leveraging the value of IP in the time of global digitalisation.

An EBAday Online webinar in association with Finastra.

Join the EBA and Finextra for a free, exclusive EBAday Online webinar on Wednesday, 20 May 2020. This forum will discuss the real value of Instant Payments as a part of the wider digital payments ecosystem, and how financial institutions and their customers can benefit from the opportunities presented by instant payments.

Opportunities for innovative new products and improved customer experience have opened up with growing digitalisation. Digital payment technologies and the way goods and services are paid are constantly evolving. The growing demands of new-age consumers, complemented by the availability of mobile devices, make it increasingly challenging for PSPs to meet customer expectations on time. At the same time, real-time payments are growing rapidly worldwide. Where do Instant Payments fit in as a piece of the digital puzzle? How will the pan-European payments landscape look in five years’ time?

These and other questions will be at the core of our guest speakers’ presentations and will offer insights for the round-table discussion with your peers.

Discussion points will include:

How do instant payments fit into the “Open Banking and Digital Payments Modernisation” model?

How can worldwide collaboration with regard to real-time payments be advanced?

What are the benefits of instant payments for a bank’s merchant and corporate customers?

How can Request to Pay help in connecting the different pieces of the puzzle?

How can banks stay agile and avoid operating in silos? Will this help in being more resilient to external shocks?

How does fraud present a challenge for new payment types like instant payments – Faster Payments, Faster Fraud?