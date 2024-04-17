Everybody in the room: Moving fintech forward

Lou Smith, Chair of Innovate Finance, discusses fintech's evolution in the past decade and its impact on consumer behaviour and industry collaboration. From challenger banks to widespread fintech app usage, we examine transformative trends like Open Finance, and amidst the challenges 2024 brings both nationally and internationally, we highlight opportunities for sustainable growth, charting a course towards fintech's fruitful future.
