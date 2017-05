Source: Fiserv, Inc.

It seems that rarely a week passes without news of another proposed entrant into the U.K. banking market.

With the major banks still scarred by the PPI and Libor scandals, and regulators driving for greater competition and with the growth of the fintech industry, potential participants are looking at the U.K. banking market and thinking “I can do better.” But what does it take to succeed where others have gone before and failed?