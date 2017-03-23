Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Payment threat trends

23 March 2017  |  10115 views  |  0 Source: EPC Security

The European Payments Council provides an insight into the latest developments on threats affecting payments, including cybercrime.

The document is structured into two sections. The first section analyses threats including denial of service attacks, social engineering and phishing, malware, mobile related attacks, card related fraud, botnets, etc… A second section aims to include early warnings on threats related to emerging technologies which could lead to potential fraud, including cloud services and big data, internet of things and virtual currencies.» Download the document now 313 kb (PDF File)

