Re-writing the rulebooks for 2017

Source: Thomson Reuters

Facing uncertain times, financial firms preparing for significant regulatory reforms this year are focusing on regtech to help them respond quickly to the opportunities offered by change, according to Thomson Reuters annual report on the State of Regulatory Reform.

The potential dismantling of existing rulebooks in the UK and US is a risk but also an opportunity, the report finds. Although Brexit and changes to the US Dodd-Frank Act may still be some years away, firms are preparing now to ensure their compliance functions are ready for all changes. A regulatory transformation is taking place at the same time as the financial industry races to develop and adopt new technological approaches to compliance.